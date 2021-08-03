Doritos Bringing Back Limited-Time Tangy Pickles Flavor

✖

After a brief absence from grocery store shelves, pickle-flavored Doritos are coming back. Monday, Doritos announced it is bringing back Doritos Tangy Pickle, the pickle-flavored corn chips that became a viral sensation last summer. Unlike a wide release last time, the chip-maker is doing a release that's much more limited this time around.

Beginning Monday, August 9th, Doritos fans will be able to enter a contest to win a '90s-themed Doritos Tangy Pickle box. The box includes a bag of Tangy Pickle chips and some '90s swag including a bucket hat and a chip-shaped chain. Everything is then packaged in a special boombox-designed box. That promotion will take place on official Doritos social media accounts.

(Photo: Doritos)

For those that don't win the contest, 1,000 additional bags will be made available for purchase on Snacks.com/TanglyPickle starting August 9th. The chips will then be available in select regional markets afterward.

In addition to the Tangy Pickle flavor, the chip brand also unveiled an entirely new flavor now available — Doritos Tangy ranch. Complementing the brand's iconic Cool Ranch flavor, Doritos says Tangy Ranch is "perfect for the adventurous snacker," and says the chip "fuses familiar flavors" with unique new flavors to give Doritos fans "the bold taste they have been searching for."

(Photo: Doritos)

Unlike the limited Tangy Pickle release, Tangy Ranch will be available nationwide. It's also available for purchase on Frito-Lay's Snacks.com website. Both Tangy Pickle and Tangy Ranch, wherever available, will arrive in two sizes — a 2.75-ounce bag with an MSRP of $1.99 and a 9.25-ounce bag with an MSRP of $4.29.