Dune 2's Florence Pugh Hit by Thrown Object on Stage at CCXP

Dune: Part Two star Florence Pugh was struck in the face by an object thrown from the crowd during an appearance at CCXP 2023 in Brazil on Sunday. In video which was posted online, Pugh was with co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya posing for photos when an object can be observed flying through the air and striking Pugh in the face. Pugh briefly looks stunned before bending down to retrieve the object while her castmates and others look on concerned and a little confused about what just happened. You can check out the video for yourself below.

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV — Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023

There have been numerous incidences of performers being struck by objects thrown at the stage in recent months, though usually in concert settings. Earlier this year, Pugh's Don't Worry Darling co-star Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at stage while he was performing in Austria. Drake, Cardi B and others have also been struck by objects or have had objects thrown at them while on stage. As for this latest incident, it is unclear if Pugh sustained any injuries.

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

"We have been hearing in the past few decades that it's not possible to adapt this book, and that it's an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it's still the same!" director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve told Total Film in a 2021 interview. "So, the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I'm very optimistic."

"I'm writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I'm eight years old again," he added. "That's very uncommon for me. It's the first time I've experienced it where I'm watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, 'Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.' [laughs] I don't know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you."

When Does Dune: Part Two Open In Theaters

After some shifts, Warner Bros. Discover and Legendary Entertainment recently announced that Dune: Part Two will finally arrive in theaters on March 1, 2024. The film had previously been set for a November 17, 2023, release date, then March 13, 2024, then March 15th. The cast of Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, Souheila Yacoub, with Stellan Skarsgård, with Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.