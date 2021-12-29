Dwayne Johnson Gifts His Mom With Amazing Christmas Present in Heartwarming Post

‘Tis the season for giving and that’s especially true if you’re Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock AKA Dwanta Claus. Last month, Johnson surprised one special fan with a truck, and his giving mood didn’t stop there. Johnson was giving out cars this year like they were stocking stuffers, and his latest went to someone very important… his mom. Earlier his week, the wrestler-turned-actor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post about his mom and reveal her reaction to the new car.

“This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today 🎅🏾🎄 She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken 🐓 I’m so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who’s had one helluva life. I don’t take any of it for granted. Neither does she. Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! 😊🙌🏾 And your Elvis records 🎶We love you. You deserve a lot more 🙏🏾,” Johnson wrote. You can view the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is not the first time we’ve seen special content between Johnson and his mom. Earlier this year, Atta Johnson made a cameo on the season finale of Young Rock, the sitcom that follows different stages of The Rock’s life, culminating in his fictional run for the presidency. Multiple actors are playing Johnson and his family in the series, but the present-day scenes feature Johnson as himself. After the finale aired in May, Johnson shared a clip from the episode and revealed that the scene with his mom was unscripted.

As for The Rock’s upcoming projects, fans are especially excited for him to make his DC debut in Black Adam. Ever since the movie was announced, Johnson hasn’t been shy about his character’s abilities. In fact, he has gone on social media to challenge many heroes, even ones from Marvel. However, the showdown Johnson most wants to see is one between Black Adam and Superman.

“Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic. Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. They both fly at light speed. They both are unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. And we know who that is,” Johnson preiously wrote on Twitter.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.