Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Daughter Still Doesn't Believe He's Maui

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter still loves Disney's Moana and still doesn't believe he's Maui. On Saturday, Johnson shared a sweet video of himself sharing a tea part with his 4-year-old daughter, Tiana and, in the caption noted that the little girl still refuses to believe that he is the voice of Maui with the little girl even apparently letting him know that he's The Rock and not a character in her favorite movie.

"And she still refuses to believe that her daddy is actually MAUI from one of her favorite Disney movies, MOANA!" Johnson wrote in part. "She always says, 'Daddy, you're not Maui, you're The Rock."

As you can guess by the "still refuses" part of the caption, the little girl not knowing Johnson played Maui has been an ongoing thing. Back in 2020, Johnson shared video of himself teaching his daughter how to wash her hands while rapping a Moana song with the little girl unaware that her father is actually the voice of Maui. A bit later he also shared another video with his daughter when "You're Welcome" was certified quadruple platinum, noting at that time that his daughter still had no idea.

"And finally, a huge daddy thank you to the real reason this song is 4Xs Platinum and growing – my 2-year-old boss, Baby Tia who LOVES hearing me sing this song to her, but has no idea I'm actually Maui – which kinda makes this whole thing that much more awesome," he wrote back in 2020.

As for Moana, a sequel series for Disney+ was announced during the Walt Disney Company's Investor Day 2020 with the series originally intended for release in 2023. That date was later pushed forward to 2024 and earlier this year, it was announced that David G. Derrick Jr. will serve as director for the series.

"Working on Moana was a gift, personally and professionally," Derrick said in a statement at that time. "The film Moana caught and shared the spirit of Polynesia with the world. I am honored to continue her story and to celebrate the rich and beautiful cultures of the Pacific Islands."

