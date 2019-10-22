E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Star Henry Thomas Arrested for DUI

The actor who played Elliot in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was arrested yesterday, but has since been released from police custody. Henry Thomas was taken in by Tulatin Police Department in Oregon and cited for driving under the influence. TMZ reports that Thomas was taken into custody after another motorist called to report that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of a residential intersection. According to the report, officers found Thomas asleep in the driver’s seat while at a stop and that they had to wake him up.

The report also states that officers didn’t think the vehicle smelled like alcohol, but that there were other indications of intoxication that caused them to book Thomas in the Washington County Jail on suspicion of DUI, a misdemeanor offense in the state.

Thomas is likely most recognized as the child star of Steven Spielberg’s classic movie about the alien with the heart (and finger) of gold, but had another memorable earlier this year when he starred in The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix. He starred as father Hugh Crain in the series.

Thomas will also be starring in the sequel series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, though little is known about his role at this point.

“I’m beyond thrilled to announce that the inestimable, irreplaceable, invaluable Henry Thomas has joined the cast of THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR,” series creator Mike Flanagan wrote on social media when it was announced.

The series does not yet have a release date, and it is currently filming in Vancouver. Thomas is also starring as Dr. Mid-Nite in the upcoming DC Universe series Stargirl, playing one of the founding members of the Justice Society of America.

It is not clear if his arrest will affect his role in either series.