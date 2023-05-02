Eileen Saki, Star of M*A*S*H and Splash, Dies at 79

Eileen Saki, who played bar owner Rosie on M*A*S*H, has died. She was 79. Saki's rep, Camilla Fluxman Pines, confirmed that Saki passed on Monday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January according to The Hollywood Reporter. In addition to her role as Rosie, owner of Rosie's Bar — which she played for eight episodes of the series between 1976 and 1981 (the role was also played by Frances Fong between 1976 and 1977), Saki also appeared in the Season 5 premiere.

"Eileen Saki passed away peacefully in Los Angeles yesterday, May 1st," Pines statement read. "She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January. She was a lung cancer survivor in 2004. She got a second chance at auditioning and working in the industry that she loved so much — she shot a couple big commercials shortly before her diagnosis. She was often recognized by face or even just voice by people who knew her 'from somewhere' — and loved talking to young actors about the journey."

Saki's former M*A*S*H costar Jeff Maxwell took to Facebook to pay tribute to Saki for his MASH Matters podcast and invited fans to do the same.

"Our sweet Eileen. Our sassy Rosie," he shared. "On behalf of her husband Bob, we extend sincere appreciation for the hundreds of M*A*S*H fans who filled Eileen's final days with peace, encouragement, and love. She read every email and responded to as many as she could,' the post reads.

In addition to her work on M*A*S*H, Saki also appeared on CHiPs, Good Times, Gimme a Break! and Without a Trace. Saki also had a film career as well, appearing in History of the World Part I with Mel Brooks and Splash, which starred Tom Hanks. Most recently, Saki starred in an Uber Eats commercial where she was featured alongside Los Angeles Rams player Aaron Donald.

Saki is survived by her husband, Bob Borgen.