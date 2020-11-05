The Big Bang Theory Star Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction On The Masked Dancer

✖

A former Big Bang Theory star recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction on The Masked Singer. Mayim Bialik will appear as a guest panelist on Fox's upcoming dancing competition series, and she revealed in a social media post that even though she didn't hit the dance floor, she was still not safe from injury. On her Instagram, Bialik showed herself backstage on The Masked Dancer set with a torn dress and blistered heel - though she was pretty tongue-in-cheek about the whole "ordeal." The picture clearly shows the actress having a laugh and a refreshing drink while walking off her war wounds, in her tattered uniform.

"My dress split open, a blister on my heel got infected so I couldn’t even wear a shoe all day, but I had a blast judging Masked Dancer for FOX with @kenjeong, @paulaabdul, @ashleytisdale, and @brianaustingreen! What a day. @maskeddancerfox #igottabeme #blisterinthesun #dirtyfoot".

The Masked Dancer was a spoof of The Masked Singer that Ellen DeGeneres actually created as a segment on her daytime talk show. Fox picked up the show on a straight-to-series order, with pre-production beginning back in January of 2019. Casting for The Masked Singer began in January of this year, but the show's air date was uncertain, as it was slated to follow The Masked Singer's season, which had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of writing this, The Masked Dancer is set premiere in December.

If you haven't gotten the premise from the named (or clear franchise framework), The Masked Singer is a dance competition with a twist: The dancers will be wearing elaborate masked costumes (that are flexible enough for dance). Celebrity mystery dancers will be paired with another dancer, or could also perform in group numbers. Confirmed contestants include "Cotton Candy, Cricket, Exotic Bird, Sloth, Tulip, and Zebra." Like The Masked Singer, their voices will be disguised.

Craig Robinson (The Office) will host the show, and the judges panel includes Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills 90210), singer Ashley Tisdale, and American Idol's Paula Abdul. Mayim Bialik is at least one guest judge that we know of.

The Masked Dancer premieres on Fox in December.