Elon Musk and Grimes Break Up

Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up and the details are causing quite a stir on the Internet. Page Six managed to get a hold of the Tesla billionaire. He basically says that there was just too much work to do with SpaceX and the car manufacturer. It’s wild to see that things came to this point where they separated. Their child gained the couple a lot of publicity because of that unconventional name. Musk and Grimes need the kid “X AE A-12”. Recently, a funny video emerged of the child calling the singer Claire instead of Mom, much to their chagrin. Musk has stated his desire for the two to still work together to raise their kid. In the comments to Page Six, he says that they’ve still got love between them. So, who knows what will happen next. Read what the Tesla owner has to say about the break up down below:

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk explained to the outlet. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grimes has talked about how difficult the pregnancy was before on Instagram. “Fake or real? Haha. Wow, I’m starting to feel bad haha… how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more,” they wrote. “This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wks. What were yall’s experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill-prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be.”

“I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder,” Grimes continued. “Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. I’m also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like I didn’t even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh.”

