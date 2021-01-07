Elon Musk Is Now The Richest Person In The World

(Photo: Tech Vision)

Elon Musk is now the world's richest person. The Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur officially surpassed Amazon's Jeff Bezos for title of "World's Wealthiest" on Thursday, thanks to a 4.8% bump in Tesla's stock share price, which puts Musk ahead of Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Musk's current value is measured at $188.5 billion - $1.5 billion more than Jeff Bezos can claim. Bezos had been the world's wealthiest person for a long stretch, going all the way back to October of 2017. Musk and Bezos businessmen aren't just competing for big-money rankings; as the owners of SpaceX and Blue Origin LLC. (respectively), Musk and Bezos are currently direct competitors.

Despite having a somewhat turbulent year in 2020 with "controversies" over public statements and such, Elon Musk also had a milestone year, financially. Tesla's stock price shot up 743% in 2020, making it the most profitable car company in the world. Confidence from Wall Street, analysts, and investors helped propel that success.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos saw some unprecedented boosts in Amazon's profits due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing online shopping to become the norm for 2020. However, Bezos also saw unprecedented losses in 2020, due to his divorce from his wife MacKenzie Scott. That divorce cost Bezos about a quarter of his stake in Amazon; he also donated $680 million to charity in an effort to help with the pandemic and its various economic costs.