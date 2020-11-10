Emerald City Comic Con Reschedules 2021 Event to December

✖

To say that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impact on the convention circuit would be an understatement. As COVID-19 began to spread earlier this year, a number of conventions and other high-profile events delayed their festivities, moved online, or outright cancelled for 2020, hoping to return in 2021. Among those events is Emerald City Comic Con which, back in June, officially cancelled their in-person 2020 event after initially having postponed. Now, though, the event is looking forwards the future with an official reschedule of the event which usually takes place in the spring to December 2021.

On Tuesday, ReedPop made the announcement of the move to December, noting in a statement that it's a move to help them "build the best and safest event possible."

"We hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. Emerald City Comic Con is our space to celebrate all things fandom with everyone that makes up this amazing community, and it is so special for all of us. It’s been a rough year, and we’ve truly missed bringing you the geekiest show in the Pacific Northwest," the statement reads. "As we look forward to next year, we want to build the best and safest event possible. In order to do this, we made the decision to move the show to December 2-5, 2021. The safety and the well-being of all those that come together for this show will always come first."

The full statement, which you can read here, also noted that information about badge sales, guests, and other things related to ECCC would be shared in the months to come.

Emerald City Comic Con wasn’t the only convention to announce that it was shifting from a traditional spring event to the late fall, early winter timeframe for 2021. The Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo (C2E2) also announced on Tuesday that its next convention will be held from December 10th through December 12th if 2021, a significant delay as the event as originally scheduled for March 26th through 28th next year.

"Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo is one of the very best communities and we remain incredibly grateful that we were able to celebrate all the best geek culture has to offer together with you last February," an official post on C2E2's website reads. "As a team, we can’t tell you how much we've cherished those memories and hope that you have as well. As we look forward to next year and building you the best event possible, we've made the decision to move the show to December 10-12, 2021. Safety, and the well-being of our creators, exhibitors, guests, and the many people that come together to create this event, is always first for us. Information about badge sales, guests, and all things C2E2 will be shared in months to come, but in the meantime, please stay safe, stay healthy, and take care of yourselves and each other."

