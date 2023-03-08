Eragon Book Series To Get Sequel Novel by Christopher Paolini

Author Christopher Paolini is returning to the world of Eragon for the first time in over a decade. Today, Penguin Random House announced Murtagh, a new standalone novel that takes place after Paolini's beloved Inheritance Cycle. As the title of the book suggests, Murtagh will focus on the secondary protagonist turned antagonist of the original book series who was a half-brother to Eragon and a talented dragon-rider. Murtagh will be released on November 7, 2023, and Penguin Random House will release new paperback editions of The Inheritance Cycle in April along with a new illustrated version of Eragon in November. You can check out the cover to Murtagh below:

(Photo: Penguin Random House)

The Inheritance Cycle stars Eragon, a teenage boy who comes into possession of a dragon egg, one of the last in the world of Alagaësia. When the egg hatches, Eragon becomes a Dragon Rider bonded to Saphira and becomes caught up in a battle to overthrow the evil King Galbatorix, who became the last Dragon Rider by killing off the once powerful Dragon Rider order. Over the course of the four novels, Eragon not only learns about his true parentage, but also the relationships between the various races of the world of Alagaësia and the history of the Dragon Riders themselves.

The Inheritance Cycle was a mini-phenomenon of sorts, starting with the release of Eragon back in 2003. The first novel attracted additional attention due to Paolini's age (he was just 15 when he wrote the book) and it quickly became a popular novel series, competing with the likes of Harry Potter and A Series of Unfortunate Events. A movie was made in 2006 starring Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich, and Djimon Hounsou. While the movie underperformed, fans successfully lobbied Disney to make a Disney+ series of Eragon, which was announced in 2022 and is in early development.