Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’s Ty Pennington Release From ICU Following Health Scare

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star Ty Pennington is back home following a health scare that landed him in the ICU last week, just days after attending the Barbie movie premiere. On Instagram on Friday, Pennington shared a series of photos documenting his unexpected experience, writing “From the red carpet to the ICU… this last week has been interesting.” In the full caption, Pennington explains that what he thought was just a sore throat ended up being a serious abscess that presented major issues for the television personality following the Barbie premiere.

“Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie, Monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckenridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe,” Pennington wrote in part. “Turns out, that sore throat I’ve had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU. Thank you so much to all the amazing staff at St Anthony’s in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such great care of me. A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it’s telling you something.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ty Pennington is Competing as Part of HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge

Pennington was attending the Barbie movie premiere event in support of HGTV’s four-part Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. The series, which debuts Sunday, July 16th at 8 p.m. ET, will see teams of HGTV stars compete as they transform a Southern California home into a real-life take on the iconic Barbie Dreamhouse. You can check out the official series description below.

“During the series, 15 talented HGTV home design and renovation experts and one celebrated Food Network chef will participate in the creation of Barbie’s Dreamhouse, including: Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson (Married to Real Estate); Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House) and Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl); Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab); Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer); Christina Hall and James Bender (Christina on the Coast); Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (Bargain Block); Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home); and Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle Williams (Luxe for Less). Teams will overhaul areas of the home with an era-specific style, such as an early 1960s atomic age kitchen, a ’70s disco vibe for Ken’s Den and a main bedroom decked out in ’80s glam.”

Making The Barbie Dreamhouse Sets for the Movie Caused an International Pink Paint Shortage

According to Barbie movie director Greta Gerwig, the set for the film’s Barbie Land is so specifically pink with the creation of the Dreamhouses for the movie that it quite literally led to a shortage of a specific shade of pink.

“The world ran out of pink” Gerwig told Architectural Digest.

“Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount,” Gerwig shared. “I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much.” In other words, she continues, she didn’t want to “forget what made me love Barbie when I was a little girl.”

“I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses,” continued Gerwig. “…Why walk down stairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge upstairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?”

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon , Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt , Issa Rae , Rhea Perlman , and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey , Hari Nef , Alexandra Shipp , Kingsley Ben-Adir , Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa , Scott Evans , Jamie Demetriou , Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya , Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren . Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach , based on Barbie by Mattel .