Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Platforms Go Offline
Everything is down. Wednesday afternoon, widespread outages began to affect many of the internet's most popular services, both social networks and otherwise. As of this writing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pokemon Go, and the McDonald's mobile application a just a handful of the many services suffering from log-in difficulties. According to DownDetector, there's no regional basis for the services going offline and reports are coming in from all corners of the country.
Meta—the parent company of Facebook—is only reporting "Major disruptions" with its ad service while Twitter says all of its systems are operational. Despite the difficulties, all other status pages for the aforementioned services suggest everything is operational. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Everything's Fine
prevnext
Facebook and Instagram are both currently down! Thank you Twitter for always being there to confirm it! pic.twitter.com/HsEdp8qh16— Jeffrey Barke (@barkej88) February 8, 2023
Silver Linings
prevnext
Okay. #Facebook is down. Kinda needed to check it for the third time in five minutes but at least we still have Twitter.— LeeSPNCR (@LeeSpencerMusic) February 8, 2023
Twitter = Backup
prevnext
the only reason i use twitter is to see if #Facebook is down— Ritwmatt (@ritwmatt) February 8, 2023
On my way!
prevnext
Everyone running to Twitter because Facebook and Instagram are down #Facebook #instagram #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/TrPd2XQo6q— Lexie Undem (@LexieUndem) February 8, 2023
Let me Ask
prevnext
Everyone arriving on Twitter to check if #Facebook is down like pic.twitter.com/8ALiFkGhaw— Mike Ingram (@electmikeingram) February 8, 2023
Run!
prevnext
Everyone go to Twitter and see if #Facebook is down. pic.twitter.com/rlZjJZQkpl— Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) February 8, 2023
The Purge is Here
prev
Facebook down, Instagram Down, and if Twitter goes down just remember where to hide for the purge of the internet pic.twitter.com/M4Rkg2xMzn— L'APPEL DU VIDE PARIS (@Lappelduvidepar) February 8, 2023