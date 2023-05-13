Fast X Star Ludacris Teams Up With Rice Krispies Treats For New Family Game Set

Chris Bridges, better known as Ludacris, may next be appearing in the upcoming Fast X, but the actor and Grammy award winning rapper is also taking on another high-stakes challenge: family game night. Ludacris has teamed up with Rice Krispies Treats for Treat. Eat. Compete a new, limited-edition game set designed to get the family together for not just sweet treats but good-natured family competition as well. The Treat. Eat. Compete. game set is available now.

According to Kellogg's, the parent company of Rice Krispies Treats, the Treat. Eat. Compete. game set comes with specialty items for fans to get involved with some fun, family-friendly games. The kit comes with custom score sheets, markers, and instruction cards, as well as a Ludacris-inspired bucket hat to serve as a "winner's crown". The kit also contains a pack of Rice Krispies Treats which fans can restock at home to keep the fun going. As for the games, they're all pretty creative. You can check out the list below.

• Wrapper Rhymes: Bust out your best Ludacris-like rhymes and challenge your family to a mini wrap battle using our writable wrappers.

• Stick the Landing: Unwrap our signature sticky bar and flip it in the air until you can get it to stand up on the short side.

• Unicorn Duel: Go head-to-head (literally) with your fam by sticking a bar to your forehead and using it to clash with your opponent until one player loses their horn.

• Treat Mitts: Grab a set of oven mitts and see how fast you can peel back the wrapper to get to that ooey-gooey bar.

• Krispie Cannon: Transform your Rice Krispies Treat® bar into a bite-sized cannonball launcher and aim for the empty box.

• Your Own Snack-Inspired Game: Grab a box of Rice Krispies Treats® product and get playing! The sky is the limit when it comes to creating hilarious #treateatcompete competitions and challenges using your favorite snack.

For Ludacris, teaming up with Rice Krispies Treats for the Treat. Eat. Compete. set was not just an important way to spend time with family, but also to give back to the community as well. Not only are Kellogg's Ludacris making a donation of more than $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America but proceeds from each game set benefit the organization as well.

"As a girl dad and a busy parent, spending that quality time with my kids in the spirit of having fun and getting creative—maybe even a little competitive—is so important to me, so playing games is a huge part of how we spend our time together," said Ludacris. "This Rice Krispies Treats Treat. Eat. Compete. collab was the perfect way for me to share our traditions with the world and help inspire more families to get playing, creating, and connecting, plus, give back to a cause close to my heart, Boys & Girls Clubs of America."

To get your own game set, just go to ricekrispiestreats.com. The game costs $20 and will be available while supplies last and is set to be restocked daily through May 20th.

What is Fast X about?

Ludacris will next be seen the upcoming Fast X. The film is described as follows: "In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance."

Directed by Louis Leterrier the Fast X cast includes Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Sung Kang as Han, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, John Cena as Jakob Toretto, and Scott Eastwood as Eric Reisner, with Oscar winner Helen Mirren as "Queenie" Shaw and Oscar winner Charlize Theron as Cipher.

Universal Pictures will release Fast X on May 19. Ludacris' team up with Rice Krispies Treats, Treat. Eat. Compete. is available now.