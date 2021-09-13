Update: Disney Parks confirmed today that while the current version of Finding Nemo: The Musical was ending, a new version would be released in 2022. Cast members involved with the original show were informed that their show was ending, which is what triggered the original reports. The original story can be found below:

Finding Nemo: The Musical has reportedly ended its run at Animal Kingdom. Walt Disney World News Today reports that the musical will not re-open following a lengthy hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like most other live shows, Finding Nemo: The Musical temporarily shut down back in March 2020 during the opening days of the pandemic. However, while Walt Disney World is making plans to re-start many performances and shows, Finding Nemo: The Musical will not be one of them. In fact, the puppets and stage dressing used in the show have reportedly already been removed from the Theater in the Wild, where the musical was held at. Disney has not commented on the shutdown, nor has a replacement show been named.

Finding Nemo: The Musical originally opened in 2006 as an original stage performance featuring puppet versions of Nemo, Marlin, Dory, and other key characters from the 2003 Pixar movie. The show featured 14 original songs composed by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the duo who wrote the songs of Frozen and The Book of Mormon. The musical ran for about 40 minutes and won an award for Best Live Show from the Themed Entertainment Association. The show also featured puppets by Michael Curry, who also created the puppets for the Broadway version of The Lion King.

Although Finding Nemo: The Musical is allegedly departing Walt Disney World, the movie is still represented by The Seas With Nemo and Friends, an aquarium-themed attraction at EPCOT, and The Big Blue Pool at the Art of Animation resort, which features set pieces featuring characters from the movie.

Finding Nemo: The Musical is the latest attraction to permanently shut down in the DinoLand U.S.A. area of Animal Kingdom. Earlier this year, Disney Parks filed permits hinting that Primeval Whirl, another ride that shut down during the pandemic, would be permanently going away. Additionally, the River of Lights lagoon show also permanently closed during the pandemic, although it will be replaced by the soon-to-open KiteTails show. Additionally, Disney Parks announced that Expedition Everest would also shut down for a lengthy period next year for a refurbishment.