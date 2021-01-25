Twitter Got Fritos to Trend and Nobody's Really Sure Why
Fritos are the talk of the town. Sunday evening, with little else to talk about, the corn chip found itself a trending topic on Twitter as snackers debated their favorite kind of the treat. As with most other viral moments, its chatter just kind of snowballed until it became a wild monster that couldn't be tamed even by the best of tweeters.
Though people are just throwing Fritos pictures around at this point with no cause or concern, it would seem the topic originated with journalist Dan Rather, who started an engaging debate with his followers where they were to choose between pretzels or chips. As Rather says, Fritos are his favorite.
Look, let’s find non-political opportunities where we can agree to disagree. So in honor of the NFL playoffs and favorite sofa snacks, I’m going to throw it out there:— Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 24, 2021
Pretzels or Chips?
(Or my favorite, Fritos?)
Keep scrolling to see what chip fiends are are saying.
More Chips Than Air
prevnext
Fritos actually stay true to itself! My bag has more chips than air— fire_fist_chino (@mrmouse08) January 25, 2021
BBQ
prevnext
Saw Fritos trending and want to remind everyone the best flavor is Bar-B-Q #Snack pic.twitter.com/g9c3PQKRZ1— Lucas (@Ya_Boy_Luke) January 25, 2021
Chocolate-Dipped
prevnext
If you haven’t tried chocolate dipped Fritos, you’re missing out. Seriously pic.twitter.com/ZiVM94bCMP— Denise🐝HighwayHopes #ButtigiegDemocrat (@DeniseEMichel) January 25, 2021
Say Less
prevnext
These and the chili flavored Fritos are the only ones I messed with https://t.co/eSXm2DOZ0C— Keith (@mr_godsend) January 25, 2021
Walking Tacos
prevnext
The best Fritos are the ones covered in taco meat, cheese, lettuce and salsa and you eat them with a fork while walking around a county fair.#FritosDebate https://t.co/IrqfenbLgU— John Lubinski (@JPLubinski) January 25, 2021
Spin Dip?!
prevnext
Fritos and spinach dip or jalapeno popper dip— Melissa Metcalfe (@ravengirl684) January 25, 2021
YUMMMMM
Everything's A-OK
0comments
Fritos & Cream of Wheat trending 🧡💛💚 pic.twitter.com/lJGbbzNuir— dorisafinkasaurus (@dorisafinkasaur) January 25, 2021
*****
Cover photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Imagesprev