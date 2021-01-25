Twitter Got Fritos to Trend and Nobody's Really Sure Why

By Adam Barnhardt

Fritos are the talk of the town. Sunday evening, with little else to talk about, the corn chip found itself a trending topic on Twitter as snackers debated their favorite kind of the treat. As with most other viral moments, its chatter just kind of snowballed until it became a wild monster that couldn't be tamed even by the best of tweeters.

Though people are just throwing Fritos pictures around at this point with no cause or concern, it would seem the topic originated with journalist Dan Rather, who started an engaging debate with his followers where they were to choose between pretzels or chips. As Rather says, Fritos are his favorite.

Keep scrolling to see what chip fiends are are saying.

More Chips Than Air

BBQ

Chocolate-Dipped

Say Less

Walking Tacos

Spin Dip?!

Everything's A-OK

Cover photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

