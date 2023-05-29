Fruit Roll-Ups Goes Cosmic With New Alien Encounters Mystery Flavor

Fruit Roll-Ups are going cosmic. General Mills is rolling out the new Alien Encounters Fruit Roll-Ups. The new, cosmic treats come in three flavor varieties Solar Melon, Star Berry, and a mystery flavor for fans who are adventurous enough to figure out what exactly it is. The new Alien Encounter Fruit Roll-Ups are available at grocery stores nationwide now.

According to the brand, Fruit Roll-Up fans have the opportunity to scan the pouch of their Alien Encounters Fruit Roll-Ups or go to this website to make their guess as to what the mystery flavor is. This will enter them for a chance to win Fruit Roll-Up alien swag. Full terms and conditions are available on the website.

The new Alien Encounters Fruit Roll-Ups are part of General Mills' overall new branding for their Fruit Snacks category of treats. The brand announced back in April that they would be rolling out a refresh for three iconic brands — Fruit Roll-Ups, Fruit by the Foot, and Gushers — giving them all updated designs along with brand profiles. Alien Encounters Fruit Roll-Ups are the first to feature the new branding with the other brands expected to follow soon.

"Creating an expressive and immersive brand experience for each of these brands was really important to us," Ta'mora Fuhrmann, Brand Design Manager for General Mills said in a statement. "Brands today need the ability to connect meaningfully with consumers across a variety of touchpoints. For teens specifically, it's imperative we fit seamlessly into their lives and deliver benefits that extend beyond the product."

The new Alien Encounters Fruit Roll-Ups have a suggested retail of $4.69 for a 10-count package and $10.29 for a 30-count package and are available nationwide now.

Will you be checking out the new Fruit Roll-Ups? What is your favorite fruit snack? Have you tried the viral TikTok Fruit Roll-Up hack? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!