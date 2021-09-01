Funko Makes Major NYCC 2021 Announcement

✖

Funko will be going online for New York Comic Con 2021 after an announcement on their personal blog this morning. The company said that fans will still get a look at all those wonderful toys, but they won’t be seeing the entire exhibition on the show floor. It should not come as a surprise that Funko and some other entities like it decide to sit out the big convention in-person. The virtual convention will still have all of the fun, just without some of the risk involved with the convention center. (Although, it is helpful to point out that New York Comic Con is requiring either vaccination proof or a negative test for entry to the venue.) A lot of people might be a little bummed, but there is still a lot to do in-person around the event space. You can read exactly what Funko had to say about their decision down below:

“We want to provide the best convention experience we can for Funatics, and to do that we have decided we are not going to be present in person at NYCC,” they wrote. “We will still be hosting a virtual convention filled with giveaways, livestreams, and more! Funko is also excited to announce that we will be launching a virtual event in partnership with ReedPop, which we are eager to share more details about in the near future! Funko Virtual New York Comic Con will take place October 7th to October 10th, 2021. We’ll reveal more details about our eighth virtual con soon.”

Previously, the event organizers sent out a letter to the entire New York Comic Con community informing them of the rules for this year’s event. “In order to provide the safest event possible, we will be requiring everyone attending NYCC to provide: Proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine for all attendees ages 12 years old & up. Proof of a negative antigen or PCE COVID-19 test for anyone under the age of 12.”

They continued, “In addition, everyone is required to wear an approved face covering while attending NYCC. Please visit NYCC21.com/Safety for further details, including our FAQs about what’s needed to show proof of vaccination and what additional health and safety measures are being implemented.”

ReedPop is running the show, and their US Comic Portfolio Director Kristina Rogers wrote some words about the safety precautions.

"To give you a peek behind the curtain, events folks have to plan six to nine months down the road. We must put ourselves forward from where we are today into where we think we may be tomorrow, and continue making the next best decisions," she explained. "Right now, we see a path forward for safe, amazing events that are going to look a bit different than usual, so that's where we’re heading,” Rogers continued. “Keep in mind what we communicate is subject to change as state and local guidelines are adjusted. I encourage you to stay connected with us via our newsletters, social channels, and websites to keep on top of the latest information right up to the shows."

