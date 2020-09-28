Game Of Thrones' The Mountain Actor Welcomes First Child With Wife
Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and his wife Kelsey Henson have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane actor and Henson announced the birth of their son on Instagram with both of them sharing posts detailing the little boy's arrival along with photos of the happy family. The baby is the first child for the couple and the second for Björnsson, who has a daughter, Theresa Lif, with ex-girlfriend Thelma Björk Steimann.
"Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three!" Henson wrote of the baby's arrival.
View this post on Instagram
Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three! ❤️ . Full birth story on @uncensoredmommy
Björnsson also shared his own post, breaking down the entire experience and praising Henson, saying that he's "completely in awe" of her strength.
"I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy," he wrote. "It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience."
View this post on Instagram
26.09.2020 . 6am Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let’s just wait for awhile. . 7:15am we call our friend to come photograph the labour, the midwife and doula. Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated. The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home. While I was filling up the bath things started escalating quickly, the contractions were much stronger lasting over a minute and were anywhere from 2-3 min apart. The midwife then said she thought we should head to the clinic and finally Kelsey agreed it was time. . 8:40am. We arrived at the Björkin, the birthing centre, after a quick 10 min drive. Right away Kelsey knew exactly what she wanted and asked how long until the birthing pool would be filled. The next fifteen minutes Kelsey paced around between contractions waiting for the tub to be filled. . 9:00am She was in the tub and immediately started to push. Things escalated super quickly. Throughout it all she did amazing. She was in complete control of her mind and body. She had strong opinions on exactly what she wanted and where she wanted to be. I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience. . 11:19am After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long. . To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother ❤️ . 5:30pm We arrive back at home both mom and baby doing super well and spent our first night as three together. . We have decided on a name and cannot wait to share it with you all soon.
Björnsson and Henson announced their pregnancy in April, sharing photos of their gender reveal on Instagram at that time. The couple married in October 2018 in his native Iceland.
"It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!" Björnsson wrote in his post at the time. "I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side."
Most recently, the actor shared a photo of Henson counting down the days until the baby's arrival.
“My beautiful wife is 38 weeks pregnant today. Words can not describe how excited we are to meet our little boy! Soon you’ll be in our arms!” he wrote a week ago.0comments
Björnsson isn't the only Game of Thrones alum growing his family. Back in July, Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Willa and recently, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie revealed that they are also expecting, with Leslie's pregnancy being revealed in photos for a feature in the U.K.'s Make Magazine.
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.