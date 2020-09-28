Game Of Thrones' The Mountain Actor Welcomes First Child With Wife

✖

Game of Thrones star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and his wife Kelsey Henson have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane actor and Henson announced the birth of their son on Instagram with both of them sharing posts detailing the little boy's arrival along with photos of the happy family. The baby is the first child for the couple and the second for Björnsson, who has a daughter, Theresa Lif, with ex-girlfriend Thelma Björk Steimann.

"Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three!" Henson wrote of the baby's arrival.

Björnsson also shared his own post, breaking down the entire experience and praising Henson, saying that he's "completely in awe" of her strength.

"I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy," he wrote. "It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience."

Björnsson and Henson announced their pregnancy in April, sharing photos of their gender reveal on Instagram at that time. The couple married in October 2018 in his native Iceland.

"It is with great pleasure that I now get to call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!" Björnsson wrote in his post at the time. "I get to hold this beautiful woman through thick and thin for the rest of our lives! I’m so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side."

Most recently, the actor shared a photo of Henson counting down the days until the baby's arrival.

“My beautiful wife is 38 weeks pregnant today. Words can not describe how excited we are to meet our little boy! Soon you’ll be in our arms!” he wrote a week ago.

Björnsson isn't the only Game of Thrones alum growing his family. Back in July, Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Willa and recently, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie revealed that they are also expecting, with Leslie's pregnancy being revealed in photos for a feature in the U.K.'s Make Magazine.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.