Game of Thrones Stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie Expecting First Child

Game of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child together. The news was first shared in the U.K.'s Make Magazine (via E!) with Leslie's baby bump featured in photos for the publication. Leslie and Harington played lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow in HBO's Game of Thrones. After years of relationship rumors, the pair confirmed their relationship in 2016, were engaged in 2017 and married in Scotland in June 2018.

Leslie didn't offer any specific details about her pregnancy in the Make Magazine piece, but instead reflected on her Game of Thrones experience, as well as spoke about the home she shares with Harington in East Anglia, a home she jokingly called "the house that Jon Snow built".

"It's incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams," Leslie said.

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbors. It's so peaceful."

While Leslie may joke about her home being the house that Jon Snow built Harington, who will play Dane Whitman/Black Knight in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Eternals, recently told The Telegraph that he doesn't want to play a Jon Snow-like character again.

"I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son," Harington said. "We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don’t want to play anymore. It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of."

Harington and Leslie are just the latest Game of Thrones alums to be adding to their families. Back in July, Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Willa. Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and his wife Kelsey Henson announced that they were expecting a son in April.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO