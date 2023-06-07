Gene Simmons Says Aliens Will Be Able to Use Blood From KISS Comic Books to Recreate Humanity (Exclusive)

In the late 1970s, KISS found itself in its prime. Largely inspired by comic books the way it was, the rock band got in touch with Marvel to make their own comic book. As the urban legend goes, the band members poured their own blood into the comic's ink, making it one of the most metal comic book issues ever recreated. Not only did Gene Simmons recently confirm that legend with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, but he added that should humanity go extinct, aliens would theoretically be able to recreate humanity because human DNA can be found in KISS comic books.

"We flew up to upstate New York, Albany I believe, where the printing presses were, and took our blood and poured it into the red ink," Simmons tells us. "That was certified so that once we're all obsolete and extinct and once the aliens land here, they're going to be able to take a KISS comic book and recreate humanity because our DNA is literally in the books."

The exact comic, if you're a collector on the hunt for one, is A Marvel Comics Super Special #1, which was printed in 1977. Decades later, the oversized magazine is still relatively easy to obtain, with some listings on eBay recently selling just under $100.

Simmons spoke with us to promote the aforementioned Dominatrix, which will be published by Opus Comics in July.

"Gene Simmons is a creative powerhouse and a comics aficionado to boot, one of the first to explore the convergence of music and comics, and just a huge inspiration for all that we do here," said Opus Comics and Incendium founder, Llexi Leon, "We're excited to launch our collaboration with a complete reimagining of Gene's Dominatrix series for the comics market."

"It's a huge thrill to reintroduce fans to Dominatrix with this fresh new take," adds series writer, Holly Interlandi, "Gene has been so open to working with us and taking his characters and story in a new, yet somewhat familiar, direction. I'm looking forward to seeing what fans make of it all."

Interlandi wrote the script for the series based on a story by Simmons. Art was done by S.L. Galant and Maria Keane while Jim Balent handled the artwork for the comic's debut cover.