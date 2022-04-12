Gilbert Gottfried: Hollywood Mourns Loss of Iconic Comedian

The entertainment industry mourned a tragic loss on Tuesday, when it was revealed that actor and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has passed away at the age of 67. The news was originally revealed by fellow actor Jason Alexander, before subsequently being confirmed through a statement from Gottfried’s family on the actor’s official social media account. Gottfried became an icon in the entertainment world for his unique voice, which he lent to . A prolific comedian, actor, and podcaster, Gottfried charmed generations of with his stand-up comedy, his appearances on shows like Hollywood Squares and the Comedy Central Roast, and animated performances such as Iago in Aladdin, Digit LeBoid in Cyberchase, and the Aflac Duck.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the family’s statement reads. “In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”

In the time since Gottfried’s passing was announced, entertainers from all corners of Hollywood have taken to social media to mourn the actor, and to share various stories of their time with him. Here are just a few of those reactions.

Jason Alexander

https://twitter.com/IJasonAlexander/status/1513957373160955924?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Judd Apatow

https://twitter.com/JuddApatow/status/1513974008340832259?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Tiffany Haddish

https://twitter.com/TiffanyHaddish/status/1513968992884469762?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Marlee Matlin

https://twitter.com/MarleeMatlin/status/1513965840051236865?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Jennifer Tilly

https://twitter.com/JenniferTilly/status/1513965062926462977?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bill Burr

https://twitter.com/billburr/status/1513969218454097923?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

John Stewart

https://twitter.com/jonstewart/status/1513970885618806787?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Ethan Page

https://twitter.com/OfficialEGO/status/1513963863657517059?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

C. Robert Cargill

https://twitter.com/Massawyrm/status/1513967640401911827?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Joy-Ann Reid