Good Burger 2 Stars Kenan and Kel Launch Holiday Sweater Collection

The holiday season is in full swing and while that means Christmas lights and decorations and festive music and treats it also means it's the time of year to celebrate with your wardrobe as well. That's right, it's holiday sweater season and now, fresh off the release of Good Burger 2, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell have teamed up with designer Kiel James Patrick for a new Christmas sweater collection that brings together not only classic holiday icons but a Kenan and Kel's legendary quotes as well.

Available now at Kiel James Patrick, fans can choose from four different designs, each one featuring a classic Kenan and Kel quote. Each sweater features something classic — be it a joyful reindeer or sparkling snowflakes — and pairs it with quotes such as "What's up with that?" or "Aww, here it glows." The sweaters are a wool and nylon blend and come in a unisex fit so that everyone can enjoy them. The sweaters are available for $148 each and are expected to ship on or around December 15th, according to the website.

What is Good Burger 2 About?

The original '90s sketch first aired on All That in 1994 and was centered around fast-food restaurant Good Burger and its clueless cashier, Ed, played by Kel Mitchell in Seasons 1–5. The feature film Good Burger was released worldwide on July 25, 1997, by Paramount Pictures. Later in the All That revival series in 2019, Mitchell returned guest starring as Ed, working at Good Burger for 20 years as manager of the trainees.

Good Burger 2 reunites the classic combo of Dexter (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) 26 years after the fast-food dudes starred in 1997's Good Burger, based on the iconic recurring sketch from Nickelodeon's All That. The new movie sees entrepreneur Dex help Good Burger owner Ed save the restaurant from MegaCorp CEO Katt Boswell (Jillian Bell) and Cecil McNevin (Lil Rel Howery), who plot to fire all Good Burger employees and automate the fast-food chain as part of a global "Mega Good Burger" expansion.

Good Burger 2 is the most-watched original film on Paramount+ since the service's launch and the success of the film is something that Thompson previously called "surreal" and "amazing".

"Seeing Good Burger 2 hit No. 1 on Paramount+ as their biggest original movie ever was totally surreal. It's amazing to see the movie bringing kids together with the generation that grew up with the first one," star and producer Thompson said in a press release. "It also has an extra personal meaning for me because reuniting with my brother Kel takes it back to where it all began for us. I'm so proud that my production company Artists For Artists helped with producing this film – shout out to my partner Johnny Ryan and the whole creative team."

Added co-star and producer Mitchell. "It was a blessing to work with Kenan again and step back into Good Burger. I'm amazed that after all these years, Ed still brings the laughs to people of all ages, and I hope kids and families enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it. To see the movie break records as the most-watched original film on Paramount+ is a dream come true."

Good Burger 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.