Gwyneth Paltrow's House Is Now on Airbnb

Move over, Barbie, there's another dreamy house is being listed on Airbnb. On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram (via Variety) to announce that she is listing her Montecito guest house on Airbnb and two lucky fans will get the opportunity to stay at the home for one night, complete with a variety of luxurious amenities as well as dinner with Paltrow herself. The listing goes live on Tuesday, August 15th at 10 a.m. PT.

"Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented," the caption to Paltrow's video announcement reads. "@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I'm inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night. While we may begin as strangers, I hope we'll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you'll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay."

Guests hoping to stay at the house will need to visit this link. Booking opens on August 15th at 10 a.m. PT and the stay is only open to two guests for one night on September 9th only. According to the listing, Paltrow will be on hand to greet guests on arrival to "ensure you have all the necessities for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay."

Barbie's Dreamhouse Also Was Recently Listed on Airbnb

Paltrow is just the latest celebrity to offer a listing on Airbnb. Last month, ahead of the release of the Barbie movie, the real-life Malibu Dreamhouse that had previously been listed back in 2019 was available once again, with a Ken-ified twist.

"I've decked out the place with a little more…well, me! I'm more than just beach! My cowboy stuff is great. And horses! Guitars, games and more. And of course, rollerblades, because I literally go nowhere without them. Now, guests can live it up Ken-style for a neon night in Barbie Land – six-pack not included," the listing read.

Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks She's Done With the MCU

While Paltrow is listing her guest house on Airbnb, the recent release of the trailer for the second season of Loki on Disney+ has many fans once again wonder what is next for the franchise as well as some of its actors — including Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts. However, during a conversation earlier this year on Paltrow's The goop Podcast, Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson said she is done with her time in the MCU and Paltrow agreed — though she did leave the tiniest of doors open.

"I think so. I mean, I didn't die so they can always ask me," Paltrow responded when asked if she was done with the MCU.

Paltrow's Airbnb listing goes live on August 15th.