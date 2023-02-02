Hardee's Heart Shaped Biscuits Are Back Along With a New Cherry Biscuit for Valentine's Day

It's February and that means all of the fun Valentine's-themed treats are starting to make their way to stores and restaurants ahead of the holiday and for Hardee's that means the fan-favorite Heart-Shaped Biscuits are back this year along with a brand-new treat that will also have fans feeling the love. On Wednesday, Hardee's announced that starting on Wednesday, February 8th, the restaurant will offer new Cherry Made from Scratch Biscuits. The Heart Shaped Biscuits — and yes, there will be Heart Shaped Cherry Filled Biscuits — will be available starting on February 11th.

The new Cherry Filled Biscuit is a limited time offering that will be available through March 14th and features the brand's Made from Scratch Biscuit with a warm cherry-filled center and a drizzle of icing. They can be ordered individually for $2.99 or as part of a combo for $4.99 according to a press release.

"Hardee's is all about quality comfort, and we are thrilled to deliver a twist on that for Valentine's Day," said Jean Leathersich, Director of Culinary for CKE Restaurants, Inc. "Bringing back our popular Heart Shaped, Made from Scratch Biscuits, and introducing indulgent Cherry Filled Biscuits, gives our devoted breakfast fans even more to be excited about this year."

As for the Heart Shaped Biscuits — they are available just for a few days to celebrate Valentine's Day: February 11th through 14th. They also can be ordered individually or added onto any breakfast menu offering. Both the Heart Shaped Biscuits and the Cherry Filled Biscuits — Heart Shaped or otherwise — are available at participating Hardee's during regular breakfast hours, which typically lasts until 10:30 am daily.

Hardee's isn't the only restaurant to announce the Valentine's lineup on Wednesday, either. Dunkin' also unveiled their Valentine menu and Krispy Kreme released theirs earlier this week so there are plenty of festive and heart-shaped options out there for the Valentine season.

Will you be checking out Hardee's new Cherry Filled Biscuits? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.