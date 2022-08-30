Hardee's Teams Up With Nashville Brewery to Create Strawberry Biscuit Beer

Hardee's is taking one of their most popular breakfast items and giving it a new twist just in time for National Biscuit Month this September. On Wednesday, the fast-food chain announced their partnership with Nashville-based Southern Grist Brewing Co. for the creation of Strawberry Biscuit Ale, a new brew that isn't just inspired by the popular Hardee's biscuit, but actually is made with them as well. The soon-to-be launched ale will be available for a limited time beginning on September 1st.

According to a press release, the Strawberry Biscuit Ale is infused with 200 pounds of savory biscuits to create a full-bodied cream ale incorporating hints of strawberry jam and buttermilk. And if the idea of turning biscuits into beer sounds like a challenge, you'd be right. The company says that it required months of planning as well as trial runs on the part of Southern Grist to find just the right balance between biscuit, strawberry puree, grain, hops, yeast, and water.

"When we came up with the idea for a Hardee's Biscuit Beer, only one brewery came to mind to bring the idea to life – Southern Grist," CKE Restaurants VP of Global Culinary Innovation Owen Klein said. "They approach brewing with the same mad scientist mentality that we use for our new menu launches and know how to deliver on flavor. After a few rounds of testing, Southern Grist nailed it. An amazing crushable beer with subtle notes of fresh-baked biscuits, buttermilk, and strawberry jelly. All it took was a few hundred pounds of Made From Scratch Biscuits."

"Southern Grist has created more than 900 different flavor profiles since our inception in 2016, but never a beer infused with biscuits, so we were definitely intrigued when Hardee's approached us,'' Southern Grist Brewing Co. Co-Founder and Production Manager Jared Welch said. "That, paired with we are both Nashville based brands known for our innovation, we thought we could have a lot of fun with this partnership and bring something special to both our guests, and we have!"

If Strawberry Biscuit Ale is something that you need to try as part of your celebration of National Biscuit Day — or if you just love Hardee's biscuits that much! — here's what you need to know. The Strawberry Biscuit Ale will only be available at Southern Grist Brewing Co. Taproom in Nashville and will also be available to ship by Southern Grist in select markets nationwide — for consumers 21+ only. You can find out where to taste the brew or to order them here. This is a limited-time only release and quantities are limited.

Will you be checking out Strawberry Biscuit Ale? What do you think about biscuit-inspired beer? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!