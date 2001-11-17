Harry Potter 20th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Box Set: Magical Movie Mode, Hogwarts Express Ticket, and More

That's right Harry Potter fans - this November will mark two decades since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone hit theaters. Naturally, no Harry Potter milestone can be celebrated without a new version of the books or films, and which is why we now have the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Anniversary 8-Film 4K Blu-ray Collector’s Edition.

The new box set includes Hogwarts Express train packaging, a replica of the train ticket that Hagrid gives Harry, a 32-page behind the scenes booklet, and a special Magical Movie Mode for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. This mode will include special features as you watch, like director's commentary from Chris Columbus, deleted scenes, quizzes, and special graphic and audio features.

If you already own the previously released Harry Potter 8-Film Collection in 4K (Amazon), the new additions to this set might not be enough to entice you to upgrade - especially when you can buy a new version of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone with Magical Movie Mode in Blu-ray for $14.99 or in a Best Buy exclusive 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition for $31.99. Both of those editions are available to pre-order here at Best Buy now.

However, if you're game for the full 8-Film Collector's Edition, it's currently available to pre-order here on Amazon for $139.99 - though we expect that price to come down before the November 2nd release date. If you pre-order and the price drops, you'll automatically get the discount.

