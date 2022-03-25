Universal Studios Closes Harry Potter Attraction Indefinitely

Harry Potter fans headed to Universal Studios Orlando to experience Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure have learned some disappointing news, as the theme park recently confirmed that the ride’s preshow has been closed indefinitely. Earlier this month, one fan reached out on social media for information on why the preshow wasn’t operational, with the park confirming that not only was it closed, but that there was also no ETA on when it would resume operations. Luckily, the actual attraction appears to be unaffected by this closure, with it just being the preshow heading into the ride that is impacted. Stay tuned for updates on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

“This experience is currently not available, and we do not have information on when it will return, at this time,” Universal Studios Orlando tweeted in response to the inquiry regarding the preshow. “Please know, your feedback will be documented and shared with the proper Leadership Teams.”

Hi Adam, We apologize for any disappointment. This experience is currently not available, and we do not have information on when it will return, at this time. Please know, your feedback will be documented and shared with the proper Leadership Teams. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 14, 2022

The preshow in question takes place just as riders are boarding, with Universal describing the process, “You’ll meet Hagrid face-to-face in Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, as he takes you through the Forbidden Forest for a Care of Magical Creatures class. As you climb aboard a magical motorbike, you’ll experience how it feels to be a beloved student of Hagrid.”

Universal describes the Motorbike Adventure, “Have you ever dreamed of going beyond the grounds of Hogwarts? Do you remember the excitement as you would read about the thrilling and wondrous adventures in the Forbidden Forest? Well, get ready for your dreams to come true at Universal Orlando Resort. Whether you’re a Harry Potter fan, roller coaster enthusiast, or are looking forward to the latest Universal Orlando Resort attraction, here’s the ultimate guide to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, located in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.”

With recent weeks seeing a surge of guests visiting the park for spring break, it’s possible that the preshow was deactivated temporarily to compensate for the long lines, with it being possible that the preshow will resume operation in the coming months. However, with summer right around the corner, if the deactivation of the preshow was a response to large crowds, it likely won’t resume operation anytime soon.

