Universal Orlando Set to Reopen Popular Attraction After Two Years

It appears that Universal Orlando Resort is preparing to bring back a perennial favorite after a nearly two year closure. Earlier this week, Inside the Magic and Walt Disney World News Today have both reported in recent weeks that actors from the walkthrough attraction Poseidon’s Fury have been spotted outside of the closed attraction, with at least one employee stating that the attraction could reopen as early as February. Universal has yet to comment on the report, and the attraction is still listed as temporarily closed on Universal’s website.

Poseidon’s Fury is part of the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure, which has a mythical theme. The attraction is a walkthrough attraction in which visitors explore the ruins of a temple of Poseidon, the Greek God of the Sea and get caught up in a battle between the god and his rival Lord Darkenon. The attraction combines fire, laser, and water effects for a unique special effects experience.

Poseidon’s Fury first shut down in March 2020 as part of the COVID-19 pandemic, in part because it was an indoor attraction that required crowds to cram into tight locations. When Universal reopened later that spring, Poseidon’s Fury remained closed and many wondered whether the attraction would be permanently closed and replaced, especially as it was the only major attraction in the Lost Continent area after the closure of a Sinbad-themed stunt show back in 2018. However, Universal began refurbishing the exterior of the attraction in December, signaling that Poseidon’s Fury would rise once again.

Poseidon’s Fury is one of three attractions that have experienced an extended closure at Universal Orlanndo. The Caro-Seuss-el and the Revenge of the Mummy ride are also both in the middle of extended renovations/refurbishments. Additionally, Universal recently shut down the Shrek 4-D attraction for good, with rumors and on-site branding suggesting that it will be replaced by a Minions-themed ride. Universal is also building a third theme park on its campus – Epic Universe, which will include a Nintendo-themed areas.