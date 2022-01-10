The Minions could be invading Universal Studios Orlando very soon. The theme park has erected construction barriers around the theater that formerly housed Shrek 4-D, an interactive theater ride featuring the characters from the Shrek franchise of films. The barriers feature the Minions and indicate that the 4-D theater ride could receive an updated attraction starring the weird yellow characters who were the breakout stars of the Despicable Me franchise. Universal further hinted that the ride would receive a new Minions update in a tweet that showed an onion (representing the Shrek franchise) being replaced with a banana (a hint at the Minions, who are yellow and cylindrical.) Bananas also appear on the Minions-themed construction barriers, further cementing a tie between the characters and the teaser, which can be seen below:

https://twitter.com/UniversalORL/status/1480539346667200514

The strange thing about the teases is that Universal already has a Despicable Me-themed ride located directly across the street from the former Shrek 4-D attraction. Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem is a simulator ride in which riders are “transformed” into Minions and put through a Minions training course. The ride is a motion simulator, meaning that riders take their seat in a vehicle that moves in sync with the actions on a large screen and also utilizes 3D screen technology.

While it’s certainly possible that the Minions are big enough to justify two attractions at Universal Studios Orlando, it’s just as likely that the Minions will only be a placeholder for a more permanent replacement for the Shrek 4-D ride. The theater space could be easily used for meet-and-greets at the park, although the marketing push suggests something bigger in store.

Shrek 4-D only officially shut down yesterday, ending a nearly 20 year run at the park. The attraction outlasted its Hollywood counterpart, which was shut down in 2018 and replaced with a more general Dreamworks Theatre ride that primarily features characters from the Kung Fu Panda franchise. However, Shrek 4-D is still in operations at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Singapore. Notably, there hasn’t been a new Shrek movie released since 2011.