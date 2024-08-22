Hello Kitty Goldfish Coming Back for 50th Anniversary

Hello Kitty fans — and snack fans — get excited: Goldfish’s limited-edition Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams are coming back. This week, Goldfish announced that the flavor, which was released late last year ahead of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary,https://comicbook.com/irl/news/hello-kitty-gets-limited-edition-goldfish-for-50th-anniversary/ is making a comeback and this time the special sweet treat is getting an expanded release so that fans everywhere can celebrate Hello Kitty’s milestone year in style.

The Goldfish. Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams were the fastest-selling limited-time offering in the brand’s history, according to Goldfish — they sold out in just 90 minutes — and have had a pretty strong fan demand ever since. Now, they’re returning to store shelves in September with a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 6.1 oz bag.

The grahams were described at the time of their original release as being inspired by one of Hello Kitty’s favorite treats. The grahams come in both the classic Goldfish shape as well as a Hello Kitty shape and feature notes of vanilla as well as a hint of sweetness in each bite.

Hello Kitty Isn’t Actually A Cat

While Hello Kitty is an iconic character that has brought joy to millions for the past 50 years, it was recently confirmed that the iconic Sanrio character is not actually a feline as many have long assumed. It turns out Hello Kitty is actually a little girl. In interview earlier this year, anthropologist Christine R. Yano confirmed that Sanrio has shot down the idea that Hello Kitty is an albino feline.

“That’s one correction Sanrio made for my script for the show. Hello Kitty is not a cat. She’s a cartoon character. She is a little girl. She is a friend. But she is not a cat. She’s never depicted on all fours. She walks and sits like a two-legged creature. She does have a pet cat of her own, however, and it’s called Charmmy Kitty.”

Goldfish. Hello Kitty Strawberry Shortcake Flavored Grahams return for a limited time this September.