Here’s How to Get Free Twinkies for National Twinkie Day

Wednesday, April 6th is National Twinkies Day and Hostess Brands is helping fans of the iconic snack cake celebrate with a very sweet deal. Hostess is teaming up with the delivery service Gopuff to give away free Twinkies delivered right to your door on Wednesday. According to Hostess, it’s a way for the brand to show their appreciation to fans who have loved the snack for generations.

“Twinkies are a beloved snack brand and have been for generations,” Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brants, LLC said in a statement. “That’s why we take great care to ensure that the taste and quality of each pack of Twinkies exceeds fans’ expectations. In celebration of National Twinkies Day and to show our appreciation, we’re delighted to offer fans free Twinkies through our partners at Gopuff.”

Here’s how the free Twinkies deal works. Fans will need to checkout using the Gopuff app on April 6th and use the code FREETWINKIES22 for their opportunity to receive a free, two-count package of Twinkies. They are limited to one per Gopuff account and the promotion is subject to local availability and redemption limit.

Twinkies have been a fan-favorite snack for decades. They were first created by baker Jimmy Dewar in 1930 and their name was inspired by a Tinkle Toe Shoes billboard that Dewar saw while on his way to show off the idea. The original Twinkies were filled with banana cream which was changed to vanilla cream during World War II due to banana rationing. Over the years, there have been a number of limited-edition Twinkie flavor varieties as well, including Cotton Candy Twinkies, Tropical Blast, and a dark blue Moonberry Twinkie in 2019 among others. Twinkies have also been adapted into other snack items as well, including a Twinkies cereal and even iced lattes.

Hostess now makes more than 1 million Twinkies each day and more than 400 million Twinkies in a year. On average, 1123 Twinkies are produced per minute. And, despite what urban legends may say, Twinkies only have a shelf life of 45 days so if you’ve been saving some Twinkies, might want to break them out and enjoy them in time for National Twinkies Day.

National Twinkies Day is Wednesday, April 6th. Will you be celebrating the iconic snack on its special holiday? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!