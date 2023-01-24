Hormel Is Releasing Chili Cheese-Flavored Beer

If you've ever been sitting down thinking drinking would be a better way to consume a bowl of chili, you might be in luck. Tuesday, Hormel announced its Chili Cheese Beer, a new beverage favored like the company's flagship products. A collaboration between Hormel and Modist Brewing Co. to craft the lager.

Modist is using Minnesota Pilsner barley malt and flaked corn chips as the drink's base before adding chili seasoning and cheddar cheese powder to mimic the flavors of Hormel Chili Cheese Dip.

"Football season is just as much about the game as it is about delicious food and drinks, and the people you enjoy watching the game with," Hormel brand manager Jason Hron offered in a press release. "This year we were inspired to bring fans together and create something everyone can agree on – an irresistible sip that unites the best flavors of our famous HORMEL® Chili Cheese Dip."

The drink is now available for purchase on the Hormel website, retailing for $24 for a four-pack of cans. It's expected the beers will be ready to ship before the NFL's Super Bowl LVII on February 12th.

The beer is available as supplies last.