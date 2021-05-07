Hugh Jackman Collapses on Floor After Intense Tapdancing

✖

Despite his many years getting shredded and yolked to play Wolverine in the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies, not even Hugh Jackman is a match for an extensive tapdancing practice. The Oscar nominee is currently in preparations for a Broadway revival of The Music Man, and his days of practice have left him literally on the floor. "I'm going to do a new infomercial, tap dance your way to losing fifty pounds in a day," Jackman says with a laugh while stuck to the floor. "You wake up at three in the morning and, clickity-clack, clickity-clack, do this all day, all day, all day." See the video for yourself below.

The production of The Music Man with Jackman was originally scheduled to open in the fall of 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After that the show was set for a May 30, 2021 opening but has now been delayed further with previews starting in December of this year and the official opening for the show taking place on February 10, 2022 according to Broadway.com. Jackman takes on the part of titular conman Harold Hill for the musical, joined by and Sutton Foster (Younger), Jefferson Mays (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Jayne Houdyshell (Little Women), Shuler Hensley (The Greatest Showman), and Marie Mullen

Jackman previously opeend up about his preparations for The Music Man in an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that he's been taking virtual dance classes over Zoom.

“Sometimes it’s humiliating,” Jackman said. “There’ll be 70 people in the class, and I don’t have my video on, but I do look and there’s just 68 of them are teenage girls, and then me. I think, ‘Is this weird? This is weird.’”

Despite his lengthy career in musical theater professionally, Jackman has yet to star in a production of The Music Man since he was a youngster, previously telling People that it was his first ever musical. “This was the first [musical] I ever did. I was in drama school and I did it.” Jackman played Salesman #2 in the production.

He added, “For 10 years people had been saying to me ‘Well which [play] would you like to revive’ … and I think after Greatest Showman I just went, ‘The Music Man.’”

With over six months before the show even opens we can only hope that the tapdancing gets easier.