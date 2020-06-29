The Greatest Showman Is Heading to Disney+

The Greatest Showman became a musical phenomenon after hitting theaters around the world a couple of years ago, but the film hasn't really had a streaming home for much of the time since then. However, that's about to change later this summer, as The Greatest Showman is finally coming to Disney+, where it will be available for fans to watch again and again. The musical was released by Fox, which means that Disney now owns its rights, thanks to the overall purchase of Fox.

Disney+ announced a bunch of new summer additions on Monday afternoon, and The Greatest Showman was included, alongside quite a few X-Men movies that also belonged to Fox before the companies merged. The movie will be making its way to Disney+ on August 14th.

The Greatest Showman is being added to Disney+ as a part of the Summer Movie Nights series, which will see a ton of new titles coming to the service over the next two months. The event kicks off on Friday, July 3rd, with the debut of Hamilton and the arrival of The Mighty Ducks. The series will continue in the over nine more weeks. The Greatest Showman will be added on August 14th, alongside Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Other titles coming to Disney+ during the Summer Movie Nights are X-Men: Days of Future Past, Solo: A Star Wars Story, X-Men: Apocalypse, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Incredibles 2, X-Men, The Peanuts Movie, Beauty and the Beast, Fantastic Four, Alice Through the Looking Glass, and The Wolverine.

The Greatest Showman tells the story of P.T. Barnum and the "birth of show business." Hugh Jackman stars as Barnum, joined in the cast by Zac Efron, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, Keala Settle, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. You can take a look at Disney's official description of The Greatest Showman below.

"Hugh Jackman stars in this bold and original musical - inspired by the ambition and imaginations of P.T. Barnum - celebrating the birth of show business and dreams coming to life."

Are you looking forward to streaming The Greatest Showman on Disney+ later this summer? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.