Instagram Users Think Thanksgiving Day Outage Was Conspiracy to Force Them to Spend Time With Family

It’s Thanksgiving Day 2019, and at the time of writing this, Instagram has crashed. While it’s not […]

It’s Thanksgiving Day 2019, and at the time of writing this, Instagram has crashed. While it’s not expected to be a major delay before the social media site is back up and running (probably working as you’re reading this), a lot users can’t help but to feel that the crash – on this day of all days – wasn’t purely coincidental. In fact, Instagram users have already jumped from that social media platform onto Twitter, where they’ve quickly constructed a trending topic based on the conspiracy theory that Instagram is trying to force users to stop photo hunting and endlessly scrolling, and spend Thanksgiving engaging with family.

While it remains almost certain that Instagram would not forgo the chance to get some big traffic out of some many users being off work and/or school for the holiday, there is a lot of humor to be found in users’ conspiracy theories about an ulterior motive for the downtime. Scroll below to see what we mean:

“Family Time” is F’d

Here’s a small sample of what families all across America are currently experiencing. 

Instagram is Laughing At Us

Is Instagram getting a good laugh out of this? Again, loss of traffic makes that seem unlikely, but who knows? 

IT is Unfortunate

Even Pennywise was hoping for a way out of family time. Sorry buddy. 

Not Gonna Happen

Sorry Instagram, some people will not be coerced by your strong-arm tactics! 

The Rage

Some people are not taking forced family time very well. Clearly. 

FML

This .gif is the collected sentiment of every Instagram addict losing their fix. 

PLEASE COME BACK

Users were hitting that refresh button like it was a hot slot-machine at the casino. 

This. Means. War.

For many people, socializing with family will only lead to disaster and mayhem. Thanks, Instagram! 

Good Look… For Twitter

Twitter has the most to be thankful for, during this Instagram outtage. 

The Thankful

Ultimately, some people are actually happy to see people get their faces out of their phones, and into conversation with family. 

