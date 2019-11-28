Instagram Users Think Thanksgiving Day Outage Was Conspiracy to Force Them to Spend Time With Family

It’s Thanksgiving Day 2019, and at the time of writing this, Instagram has crashed. While it’s not expected to be a major delay before the social media site is back up and running (probably working as you’re reading this), a lot users can’t help but to feel that the crash – on this day of all days – wasn’t purely coincidental. In fact, Instagram users have already jumped from that social media platform onto Twitter, where they’ve quickly constructed a trending topic based on the conspiracy theory that Instagram is trying to force users to stop photo hunting and endlessly scrolling, and spend Thanksgiving engaging with family.

While it remains almost certain that Instagram would not forgo the chance to get some big traffic out of some many users being off work and/or school for the holiday, there is a lot of humor to be found in users’ conspiracy theories about an ulterior motive for the downtime. Scroll below to see what we mean:

“Family Time” is F’d

My family’s thanksgiving. And I’m sitting WONDERING WHAT TO DO WITH MY LIFE?!?!?? #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/TPzbIBwoFE — Rachel 🎄 (@rachlizabethb) November 28, 2019

Here’s a small sample of what families all across America are currently experiencing.

Instagram is Laughing At Us

instagram watching us complain abt it being down knowing they’re forcing us to talk to family members. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/naOl4NKIwv — claire (@xscalorie) November 28, 2019

Is Instagram getting a good laugh out of this? Again, loss of traffic makes that seem unlikely, but who knows?

IT is Unfortunate

everyone checking this Instagram only to see its down. Now they’re forced to talk to their family. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/AKrN1OBUyL — 𝙏𝙔𝙍𝘼 / 𝙈𝙀𝙏 𝙄𝙍𝙇 (@_tyraaaaaa_) November 28, 2019

Even Pennywise was hoping for a way out of family time. Sorry buddy.

Not Gonna Happen

Instagram is really saying take a break and socialize with your family #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/UpAO6rBT4j — nolimitc0dy__ (@jarrodsav__) November 28, 2019

Sorry Instagram, some people will not be coerced by your strong-arm tactics!

The Rage

Some people are not taking forced family time very well. Clearly.

FML

Instagram stans realizing they actually have to communicate with their family for thanksgiving #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/077vNIAboz — ✧ (@lattebyuns) November 28, 2019

This .gif is the collected sentiment of every Instagram addict losing their fix.

PLEASE COME BACK

When you forced to listen to family while waiting on Instagram to comeback to life #instagramdown ☻☻🤣🤣😅😅 pic.twitter.com/tPpJhGCPDR — Oloriadeola (@addybabe2) November 28, 2019

Users were hitting that refresh button like it was a hot slot-machine at the casino.

This. Means. War.

instagram setting us up to socialize with the family today #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/PGSqyMGWTB — dayana 🖤 (@_dayanaxox) November 28, 2019

For many people, socializing with family will only lead to disaster and mayhem. Thanks, Instagram!

Good Look… For Twitter

My followers seeing me come into twitter in the first time in weeks just because Instagram is down and a I don’t want to get off my phone and talk to my family #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/hbERClV0YA — ✨𝑨𝑺𝑯𝑳𝑬𝑰𝑮𝑯✨ (@KampRedwood) November 28, 2019

Everyone coming to twitter to complain about Instagram being down instead of having meaningful conversations with family members😂 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/rYOSEL0BMw — skyerenaee (@skyerenaee1) November 28, 2019

Twitter has the most to be thankful for, during this Instagram outtage.

The Thankful

Instagram forcing y’all to interect with your family on Thanksgiving #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/JizPWl3ge7 — Blake (@TheBlakeBagu) November 28, 2019

Ultimately, some people are actually happy to see people get their faces out of their phones, and into conversation with family.