International Delight Launches Elf Movie Inspired Holiday Decorating Kit

Let's face it, we all need some holiday cheer this year. Thanks to the pandemic, the holidays this year will look a bit different with many staying home or scaling down their festivities but just because things may be different that doesn't mean they can't be merry. People can still get in the spirit with decor and favorite Christmas movies and now, both of those things are colliding. Coffee creamer brand International Delight has teamed up Warner Bros. Consumer Products to release a limited edition line of coffee creamers, but more than that, to transform the homes of fifty lucky fans into an Elf inspired winter wonderland.

Inspired by the beloved holiday movie and specifically Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell), International Delights has come up with a kit that offers an at-home decor experience that "will make Buddy proud" by letting the lucky winners adorn their homes and turn it into a Gimbels-inspired wonderland.

The kits include a "World's Best Cup of Coffee" sign, twinkling string lights, fluffy garlands, paper snowflakes, and the infamous 6-inch ribbon curls, The 4 elf food groups (as told by International Delight): candy, candy canes, coffee and creamer, 3 coffee mugs, each with one of the film's iconic quotes, a mini pine tree, mini garlands, snowflakes, and ornaments, 2 gold stirring spoons, an Elf serving tray, and a fluffy snow bed.

"This year, International Delight is going all in on holiday flavor and fun with help from our friend Buddy the Elf," said Marie Dobson, marketing director for International Delight. "We know this holiday season is going to look a lot different for many people—so we're thrilled to be the only coffee creamer brand partnering with Elf to bring holiday happiness to homes and coffee corners nationwide."

For a chance to snag one of the free, limited-edition Elf at-home decorating packages, visit InternationalDelight.com/Elf by December 4, 2020. Once there, all interested fans have to do is share why, more than ever this year, they need some extra holiday cheer from Buddy the Elf and International Delight for a chance to win.

As for those who don't get their homes transformed to an Elf-worthy wonderland, you can still enjoy an Elf-inspired coffee experience with the New International Delight Caramel Waffle Cookie Coffee Creamer, Frosted Sugar Cookie Coffee Creamer, and Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer, all packaged Buddy the Elf style.

