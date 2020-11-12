YouTube Is Down and People Are Freaking Out
Internet platforms have gotten a whole new audience over the past few months, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more people to spend time inside their homes. If you're among the people who have turned to YouTube recently, you might have gotten a rude awakening on Wednesday night, when the video streaming service went down. According to the Internet outage website Down Detector, the outage began just after 6:00 CST, with over a quarter of a million users reporting problems at its peak. YouTube's official Twitter account even addressed the ordeal, pointing fans to where they can eventually find future updates.
If you are not able to watch videos right now here's why 👇. Follow this thread for updates. https://t.co/c7XfzcCIYD— YouTube (@YouTube) November 12, 2020
As is the case basically every time a major platform shuts down, YouTube users quickly went to Twitter to vent about the outage. Even as some users have seemingly had success with YouTube, there still have been quite a lot of amusing memes among those who are still waiting. Here are just a few of our favorite responses.
Me after restarting my wifi 20 times not knowing it was YouTube #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/7WG2nKzg7m— Blaze Gamer (@BlazeGamer_YT) November 12, 2020
Everyone rushing to twitter when they realize YouTube is down #YouTubeDOWN— JuJu 🦃 (2-5-1) (@MIPLonzo) November 12, 2020
pic.twitter.com/52DqU2QPDw
Youtube headquarters right now: #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/Xt7lyeGIXn— chronic khanos 🌟 (@khanosfn) November 12, 2020
When restarting your router ain’t fix youtube #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/TU8jQExfP7— Diggs szn (@FearDiggs) November 12, 2020
me 16 hours into binge watching random YouTube videos and they suddenly stop loading #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/iJzJvVpP8O— Zen (@greatvaluewill) November 12, 2020
Me when it’s been an hour and #YouTubeDOWN is still trending, and my YouTube still isn’t working pic.twitter.com/w7voUOcXQq— 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒊𝒆 ☃️ (@wildwoodgrove) November 12, 2020
How I look restarting my phone 8 times and turning airplane mode on/off to fix my YouTube#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/Jk3MYEE5rA— ϻr. αϻῖt ͼhαῠdhαrϒ (@mr_amit_) November 12, 2020
Leaked image of the person fixing the youtube servers #YoutubeDown pic.twitter.com/mid3Nvw3Yf— Alex/SeaSzn(6-1)🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@AlexTheGoat444) November 12, 2020