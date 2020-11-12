YouTube Is Down and People Are Freaking Out

Internet platforms have gotten a whole new audience over the past few months, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more people to spend time inside their homes. If you're among the people who have turned to YouTube recently, you might have gotten a rude awakening on Wednesday night, when the video streaming service went down. According to the Internet outage website Down Detector, the outage began just after 6:00 CST, with over a quarter of a million users reporting problems at its peak. YouTube's official Twitter account even addressed the ordeal, pointing fans to where they can eventually find future updates.

If you are not able to watch videos right now here's why 👇. Follow this thread for updates. https://t.co/c7XfzcCIYD — YouTube (@YouTube) November 12, 2020

As is the case basically every time a major platform shuts down, YouTube users quickly went to Twitter to vent about the outage. Even as some users have seemingly had success with YouTube, there still have been quite a lot of amusing memes among those who are still waiting. Here are just a few of our favorite responses.