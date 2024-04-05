Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen Announce They're Getting Divorced

After thirteen years of marriage, actors Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher are officially calling it quits. The couple simultaneously confirmed the news on their Instagram accounts on Friday, accompanied by a picture of the two of them wearing tennis whites. Baron Cohen and Fisher have been married since March 15, 2010, and have three children together. Cohen, whose work includes Borat, Les Miserables, and the Madagascar franchise, and Fisher, whose work includes Confessions of a Shopaholic, Wedding Crashers, and the Now You See Me franchise, filed for divorce at some point in 2023.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the couple's statement reads. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family's wish for privacy."

(Photo: Isla Fisher / Instagram)

How Did Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Meet?

Baron Cohen and Fisher first met in 2001, while they were both attending a party in Sydney, Australia. They were then engaged in 2004, having their first child in 2007 before getting married in 2010.

"I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it's remained something private and valuable to me," Fisher told The Australian Women's Weekly in a 2022 interview. "... But having a shared ability to find humor in the sharpness of life is always going to bring connection. And, otherwise, I just think it's nice to keep some things for yourself."

What Are Sacha Baron Cohen's Upcoming Movies?

There have been a number of rumors suggesting that Baron Cohen might be portraying the fan-favorite villain Mephisto in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with the Ironheart Disney+ series.

"I think there's a lot for fans to sink their teeth into, especially if they enjoyed what they got to see of Riri Williams in a whole other world that was not her own," Ironheart star Dominique Thorne previously told ComicBook.com. "I think they might be in for a good time, stepping into a world that is her own."

What Are Isla Fisher's Upcoming Movies?

Fans are hoping that Fisher will reprise her role as Henley Reeves in a third Now You See Me movie, which is currently in development after several years of updates.

"Yeah, I did [read the script]," Now You See Me star Jesse Eisenberg explained in an interview earlier this year. "Hopefully it will happen in the next six months. I think it will, it seems like it will. Yeah, it's really great."

