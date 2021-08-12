Jake Paul Won't Face Charges Over Arizona Mall Riot

✖

Jake Paul won’t face any charges over that riot at an Arizona Mall. TMZ reports that the YouTuber/boxing sensation will get off easy this time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona is choosing not to pursue federal charges for his role in the Scottsdale incident. Fans of Paul will remember the FBI rolling into his house and confiscating some guns and leading some members of his crew out into vehicles. It was a surreal scene that seemingly signaled some real trouble for the mercurial talent. David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld represent the boxer and told TMZ, “We are pleased that the U.S. Attorney reached the conclusion that no charges should be filed.” It’s a big win to not have to deal with the legal fallout from such a large case. But, a bit curious that the Attorney’s Office would come to this conclusion when it would seem that other people involved saw some sort of consequences.

When these legal troubles took the spotlight away from his fight with Nate Robinson, the star went to social media to explain his position. Paul said that he would be immediately removing certain parties from his life. Still, it was wild to see it come to all of this when he could have avoided the situation entirely. Check out what he had to say down below:

"I've been trying to connect with you guys, and give you a little update on a lot of things going on in my life, personally, the boxing stuff, and all that. So, just to clarify things and set the record straight: the FBI raid is entirely related to the Arizona looting situation that had happened and it's an investigation. There are rumors of it having to do with so many other things that have nothing to do with me or my character, and the s**t people are making up is absolutely absurd."

"With that being said, when I become aware of someone around me who is doing malicious things they are immediately cut out of my life. I don't put up with bulls**t. I don't surround myself with bad people. And if someone does something bad, they will be removed from my life. My goal right now is to continue to focus on myself, boxing, and music."

