Japanese Theme Parks’ New Coronavirus Ban Prohibits Guests From Screaming and Yelling

With some parts of the world seeing the coronavirus beginning to subside, a number of businesses are starting to reopen, but if you live in Japan and were hoping to resume normal activities when you visit your local theme park, be warned that the East and West Japan Theme Park Associations has issued guidelines which ask guests to refrain from screaming or cheering. While it's to be expected that a theme park would have to alter their daily activities, attempting to prevent guests from "vocalizing loudly" might prove a difficult task, due to the number of thrilling attractions the various parks provide.

It's unclear how such precautions will be enforced, if at all, but the nature of theme parks comes with inherent complications that other businesses won't have to account for when reopening. Another guideline, for example, is that the friendly mascots scattered around the park are discouraged from making any physical contact with guests.

"As a new style of customer service, even when you're wearing a mask, you can use a combination of smiley eyes, hand gestures, etc., to communicate with visitors," one of the suggestions reads, per CNN.

Another suggestion, per AFP, notes, “Ghosts’ lurking in haunted houses should maintain a healthy distance from their ‘victims.'”

Japan isn't the only place moving forward with admitting guests back into theme parks, as Universal Studios and Disney parks have both set target dates for opening their doors to guests. Universal Studios Orlando aims to reopen on June 5th, with attendees being required to wear masks and being subjected to potential temperature checks. Walt Disney World parks are set to reopen in mid-July, taking similar precautions with guests.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened earlier this month but limited itself to only 20% of its capacity.

"Everything we’re doing during this unprecedented time is in service of our guests, our cast members and our third-party operating participants, who will also be following these new guidelines in their locations," Disney Parks exec Matt Simon previously revealed. " We are constantly monitoring conditions and best practices, and we continue to learn every day from health and government authorities. As a result, our operational changes and safety measures may change from time to time as circumstances evolve. We want to deliver all the Disney magic you know and love with safety, as always, our top priority."

Header photo courtesy of Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.