Jeff Bridges Reveals New Blog to Communicate With Fans Amid Cancer Battle

Jeff Bridges has revealed a new blog to speak directly to his fans while he battles Cancer. The Big Lebowski star revealed that he had Lymphoma on social media and the outcry was immediate. On the site he linked to on Twitter, people can read about his progress themselves. But, in an added twist, these notes from Bridges are handwritten and not just some typed PR statements. His words are colorful and thoughtful, just like the man himself. Those letters also have a watercolor quality to them which is just delightful to look at. It’s not hard to imagine that the crafting of these notes is a way to navigate the unknown. However, despite the gravity of Cancer, the movie star isn’t letting it get him down. In fact, he seems to be gaining clarity from each passing day and interaction with his fans.

“This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of precociousness & gratitude & good old fashion [sic] love & lots of it, big time,” Bridges said on his site. “I’m feeling so much of it comin’ my way, & man I appreciate it. It’s contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!… This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I’m realizing if I have s*** to share, now’s the time.”

I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! I’ll be sharing more updates on https://t.co/tndalVJNn0 pic.twitter.com/0hGh7gs1Dp — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 29, 2020

After the initial reveal of his Cancer diagnosis, Bridges let his fans know he was okay on social media. It wasn’t long before his Tweet was flooded with well-wishes.

"As the Dude would say...New S**T has come to light," Bridges tweeted. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” he added. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://Vote.org Love, Jeff”

