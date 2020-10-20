The Big Lebowski Star Jeff Bridges Announces Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Jeff Bridges announced Monday night he was recently diagnosed with Lymphoma. The Big Lebowski star took to Twitter and revealed his diagnosis in a pair of tweets, revealing to fans that he'll be starting treatment soon and will keep fans updated through his social media profile on the microblogging service.

"As the Dude would say...New S**T has come to light," Bridges tweeted Monday night. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

"I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends," the actor added. "Thank you for your prayers and well wishes."

The superstar then encouraged his followers to go vote in the upcoming general election. "And, while I have you, please remember to vote. Because we are all in this together," he concluded.

Earlier this month, the actor-turned-artist announced he and his daughter Isabelle Bridges-Boesch are releasing a new children's book titled Daddy Daughter Day. Published by Dark Horse Comics, Bridges drew the art for the whole book, which was written by his daughter.

“Why do we need reasons for doing something so wonderful and important as spending time with the ones we love? I don’t know, but we often seem to need a reason,” Bridges said in a press release announcing the book. “Need a reason? Daddy Daughter Day gives us a wonderful one.”

“I had the idea for this book for years,” Isabelle added. “After I became a mom, I decided to write a book about having a day of adventures with my father when I was a little girl. When I finally shared the idea for the book with my dad, he immediately agreed to create the illustrations and the making of the book became our latest adventure.”