Jeff Bridges Reveals Cancer Is In Remission & He Had COVID

Academ Award winner Jeff Bridges took to his website today to reveal that his cancer is in remission. Between that, and a bout with covid that he describes as being “in the rear-view mirror,” it has been a harrowing year for the actor, but it seems things are looking up. Bridges had originally announced his lymphoma diagnosis in a post in October 2020, sharing a photo of himself with a shaved head shortly thereafter on social media. While he has been fairly low-key about his journey, that isn’t especially uncommon given the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends,” Bridges wrote in the post announcing his diagnosis. This week’s was even more upbeat.

“My cancer is in remission. The 9″x12″ mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble,” Bridges wrote. “My covid is in the rear-view mirror. Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I’m double vaccinated and feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccine can help folks with long haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”

Bridges also praised his physical therapist, revealing that he had, until recently, needed an oxygen tank to get around, and joking that the sound of it reminded him of Star Wars baddie Darth Vader.

Bridges is known well to the comic book audience for his role as the villain of Iron Man. His Obadiah Stane character helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe and went on to appear in Spider-Man: Far From Home, with recycled footage from the 2008 Iron Man film to serve its story. Bridges also appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, a film based on the Icon Comics series Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Of course, the dude’s acting career far exceeds work in comic book movies. Some of his most popular titles include Crazy Heart, Hell or High Water, and the 1984 film Starman. He played roles in Tron, the 2010 follow up Tron: Legacy, and boasts nearly 100 credits. His 1998 film The Big Lebowski has transcended cult classic status and become a mainstream classic, boasting memorable performances from Bridges, John Turturro, John Goodman, Julianne Moore, and Tara Reid, among others. The film got a spinoff in 2019, and inspired a 2021 episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

More updates regarding the actor’s health are available on his personal blog, jeffbridges.com/latest.