Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly calling it quits again. On Tuesday, a report from TMZ claimed that Lopez has filed for divorce from Affleck, electing to do so herself instead of through a lawyer or attorney. According to their reporting, Lopez has elected to waive spousal support, and the divorce documents do not make it clear whether or not the couple signed a prenuptial agreement. Lopez’s documents were filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, August 20th, which happens to be the two-year anniversary of the couple’s 2022 wedding ceremony.

Rumors had begun to swirl earlier this summer that Affleck and Lopez were calling it quits, with a source confirming to People earlier this month that the couple were “moving on separately” from each other.

“Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” the source said, adding, “Considering everything that’s going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She’s been off and able to focus on what’s next. She’s enjoyed spending time with her kids, family and friends. She always has good attitude even when things are not perfect.”

Affleck and Lopez first met on the set of the infamous box office flop Gigli in 2002, getting engaged later that year before ultimately postponing their planned wedding. The pair first broke up in early 2004, remaining friends until they rekindled their relationship in 2021.

“It was so painful after we broke up,” Lopez told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending.”

Affleck and Lopez were later married on July 16, 2022, holding the ceremony in Georgia a month later for their friends and family. The pair have attended multiple red carpets together and also appeared in each other’s work, with Affleck playing an instrumental role in Lopez’s musical documentary This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, and Lopez cameoing in Affleck’s “DunKings” Super Bowl commercial campaign for Dunkin’. Affleck was previously married to his former Daredevil co-star Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has been married three times prior to Affleck.