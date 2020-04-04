Fantastic Four Star Jessica Alba’s Company Is Supporting Families Impacted by COVID-19

The continuing coronavirus pandemic has upended daily life for millions across the country and countless more across the globe due to efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. That means unprecedented numbers of people are out of work as businesses close to comply with stay at home orders and Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba is doing what she can to help out. The actress and businesswoman told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that her company is supporting out of work families with major donations of important personal care goods.

Alba, who co-founded The Honest Company, told Fallon that the company has donated millions of diapers and more to families in need, noting that families are having “to choose between diapers and a meal and they shouldn’t have to.”

“We’ve donated 3 million diapers, 20,000 wipes, 20,000 personal care products,” Alba said. “That is the number one need for families right now who are living in poverty but also families who are out of work.”

Founded in 2011, The Honest Company is a consumer goods company that emphasizes household and beauty products that focus on safe, eco-friendly products, including diapers, baby supplies, cleaning products, hand sanitizer and more. According to Alba, the company is continuing to operate as it is an essential business due to the products they provide, something that she explained is helping customers in a time when some items are in short supply.

“I’ve gotten a lot of people reaching out to me on Instagram thanking me because where their diapers and wipes and shampoo and hand sanitizer is gone at the stores, they can go to our website and they’re getting subscriptions of our products, our cleaning products, everything, and they can just get it,” Alba said. “And we have a very rigorous way that we deliver to people and make sure that the workers are safe.”

And it isn’t just Alba’s The Honest Company helping out during the pandemic. Her husband, Cash Warren, also revealed that his clothing company Pair of Thieves has been helping to supply health care workers with much-needed masks as well as helped feed front line health workers as well.

“We’re trying to do our part. To date, we’ve donated all the profits from our website to buying relief needs, relief supplies, for those on the front line,” Warren said. “Thus far we’ve donated about 20,000 masks. We’ve bought lunch for nurses and people in the ER at various hospitals. We’ve got another shipment of 10 to 20,000 masks coming in and we’re going to donate those as well.”

