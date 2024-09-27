JK Rowling Pays Tribute to Maggie Smith Following the Harry Potter Star's Death

JK Rowling took to X to pay tribute to the late movie and TV star.

This morning, Harry Potter fans and more were dealt the heartbreaking news that Maggie Smith, best known for her standout role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series, had pass away. Upon learning about her death, Harry Potter author JK Rowling paid tribute to the late British actress with a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Accompanied by a photo of Smith portraying Professor McGonagall, JK Rowling paid her respect with a short message that can be seen below. In it, she painfully expressed that she thought the actress would "live forever," which is likely a nod to her incredible career that spanned decades and featured several iconic roles.

"Somehow I thought she'd live forever. RIP Dame Maggie Smith," reads the post shared on JK Rowling's personal X account.

Somehow I thought she'd live forever.

RIP Dame Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/VogfvR9nIF — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 27, 2024

"An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother," said her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement issued via her publicist.

Born on December 28, 1934 in Essex, England, Smith's career in acting spans 70 years and saw her win numerous awards for her acting feats. This includes two Academy Awards, five BAFTA awards, four Emmy awards, three Golden Globe awards, a Tony award, and six nominations for Laurence Oliver Awards. Notably, she is one of only a few performers to earn the Triple Crown of Acting.

Some of Smith's best known work includes her aforementioned role in Harry Potter, as well as prominent roles in Downton Abbey, The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, California Suite, and Othello.