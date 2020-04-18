John Krasinski’s Virtual Prom Was a Hit With 2020 Seniors

The pandemic of the coronavirus has had major effects on every day life across the world, with huge changes to the feature film and comic book industries. One huge impact the spread of the virus has had that many may not realize is the effects it has had on high school senior class of 2020. Not only are schools closed around the country, but activities like senior proms and commencement ceremonies have been cancelled. That in mind, The Office alum and A Quiet Place director John Krasinski used his digital prowess and celebrity friendships to give seniors stuck at home a prom they wouldn’t forget.

Live on YouTube, Krasinski hosted a virtual prom for high school students all over the country, DJing the musical choices for the event personally. Krasinski wasn’t alone though as he had special guests stop by including his The Office co-star Rainn Wilson and musicians Billie Eilish (who performed “bad guy”), The Jonas Brothers (who performed “Sucker”) and Chance The Rapper (who performed “All We Got”).

Sadly the event isn’t available to be watched on repeat by anyone that missed it just yet, but it’s possible Krasinski’s newfound channel could bring it online at a later point. This marks the latest major video for the actor/director’s channel, who has been releasing new episodes of Some Good News on a weekly basis, sharing heartfelt stories to bring people joy in this dark time. He’s previously been joined by guests like Steve Carell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Ortiz, and of course, his wife and Quiet Place co-star Emily Blunt.

Krasinski’s virtual prom comes just a couple of days after a tweet from a 2020 senior went viral, asking former president Barack Obama to give an online commencement speech to graduates around the country, since no one will be able to attend graduation.

There were laughs

It brought people together

The kids will hear about this

Even the dogs had a blast

Literally beyond amazing!! Thank you so much. You make this situation so much brighter for the class of 2020!! And at this prom I got to bring my dog!! #SGNProm @somegoodnews @jonasbrothers pic.twitter.com/YrHY0Mv73l — Jenna💫 (@jennaamegan) April 18, 2020

New life motto

“This weird level of joy is contagious. Pick it up and do something with it.” @johnkrasinski 💚💚 #newquote #SGNProm — lindsay michelle (@linzeeloowho) April 18, 2020

Senior Prom…with John Krasinski…IN THE SNOW

#SGNProm my beautiful granddaughter and her bestie getting ready for your Prom…Thank you, John @SGN…you rock👏 pic.twitter.com/QTcxE7L7Vs — Sparkleon (@Sparkleon1) April 18, 2020

Just like the real thing

@johnkrasinski @somegoodnews As a HS Teacher and Parent of a 2020 senior, I felt obligated to chaperone your #sgnprom! It was everything a regular prom is, loud music I enjoy but don’t know the words to but I danced and sang along anyway! Well Done! — Jessica Ruddy (@MLCHS_Ruddy) April 18, 2020

Night to remember!

Thank you @johnkrasinski for making senior prom a wonderful night to remember ✨#SGNProm pic.twitter.com/1Kxt5B91Rm — Eden Rowland (@EdenRowland5) April 18, 2020

Literally no one else can say this

Is graduation next?