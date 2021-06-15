Jungle Cruise Boat Sinking Gets Trailer Remake With The Rock and Emily Blunt

For some, Disney World wasn’t necessarily the happiest place on Earth on Thursday, when one of the Jungle Cruise boats suddenly began to sink while its guests were on board. While no one was injured or seriously affected by the ordeal, it definitely complicated some passengers’ day at Disney — and resulted in quite a lot of memes and jokes in the process. Twitter user @themeparkalex took the situation one step further, by cutting footage and photos of the event into the trailer of Disney’s upcoming Jungle Cruise movie. The film, which is set to be released later this year, will star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt in a dramatic take on the ride’s journey.

The new Jungle Cruise trailer looks awesome! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/CvSWkJiKYS — Theme Park Alex (@themeparkalex) February 27, 2020

According to those who were at the park, there are no reported injuries, and the ride did reopen a mere 90 minutes after the ordeal. Still, the images of the iconic attraction beginning to sink is pretty amusing.

The fictional version of Jungle Cruise will follow Johnson and Blunt in a high-octane adventure.

“I mean I’ve got to say, I’m incredibly excited about the whole thing, it’s really like Dwayne is in a new Indiana Jones film. It’s Dwayne at his best, and that is a man with some severe charisma,” visual effects supervisor Jake Morrison previously told ComicBook.com. “And then we’re putting him on this huge adventure, and they’ve just literally announced the female lead in the picture is Emily Blunt. So, we’re really excited. We start principal photography … well I’ll probably blink and we’ll be doing principal photography, but we are in prep right now. And that’s going to be a very fun film.”

“It’s going to be great. I mean it’s really I think Dwayne is just such a great character to work with. You know he’s really just so good, top of his game I would say,” Morrison added. “And I can say, Jaume Collet-Serra who’s our director, is I would say a master of action and suspense. I read in the press that they’ve dubbed him as like the new Hitchcock. And I actually think that’s not terribly unfair, because he’s got such great dramatic tension in all his pieces.”

Jungle Cruise will be released in theaters on July 24th.