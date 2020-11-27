The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Mourns the Passing of Her Dog Petunia

✖

The Big Bang Theory and Harley Quinn star Kaley Cuoco is paying tribute to her dog Petunia, following her recent passing. Cuoco took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to announce the news, as well as to give thanks to the Paws For Life K9 Rescue, the nonprofit that she and her husband Karl Cook adopted Petunia from. Cuoco writes that "We were so honored to love her in her final days. We love you dear special Petunia. You are the reason we continue to save dogs just like you. And we will never stop."

Cook also paid tribute to Petunia in a touching Instagram post, saying that he is ultimately happy that the dog - who the couple adopted as a senior a few months prior - is "at rest".

"After a life of untold loneliness and hardship she is at rest," Cook writes. "For that I am happy. We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything. She is resting at peace, with everyday’s sunset to warm her. That is what matters most. Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it’s affects on the soul. You affected everyone who met you. You’re forever my old lady😭😘😍 I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel❤️❤️❤️"

Paws For Life K9 Rescue also shared a tribute to Petunia on their social media account, posting a brief video of the dog running. In the caption, the organization wrote that "It is what we hope for every dog we take in, a life adored and cherished, no matter how much time they have."

The news of Petunia's passing comes eight months after the couple announced that their rescue dwarf pony, Fiona, had passed away due to health complications. Cuoco and Cook have been open about their shared love for animals, with the actress previously telling People magazine that it was part of why they fell in love with each other.

"I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show,” Cuoco explained to People in a 2019 interview. "It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning."

"We share so much love for animals — we love horses and we love the sport,” Cuoco continued. "I think anyone who works with animals has to have a kind soul. It’s almost like he’s the horse whisperer. He is just wonderful with them. It’s really beautiful to see that patience he has with them … he’s so gentle."

The first three episodes of Cuoco's newest show, The Flight Attendant, are now available to stream on HBO Max.